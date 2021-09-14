Cpl. Humberto Sanchez honored at funeral service in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — Fallen U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was laid to rest Tuesday.
Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was one of 13 American service members killed Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
His body returned home Sunday with thousands of Hoosiers lining the road on an 18-mile drive honoring the Marine.
Sanchez joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Todd Young were among the speakers at a funeral service at LifeGate Church.
Following the church service, a funeral procession passed under a garrison flag and followed through the streets of Logansport to Mount Hope Cemetery.
The day then concluded with a service at the cemetery with full military burial rites.
