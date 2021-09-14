Cpl. Humberto Sanchez honored at funeral service in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — Fallen U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was laid to rest Tuesday.

Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was one of 13 American service members killed Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

His body returned home Sunday with thousands of Hoosiers lining the road on an 18-mile drive honoring the Marine.

Senior Airman Jeremy Blocker/434th Air Refueling Wing Public Members of the Hoosier Wing line the road and render a salute as the hearse transporting the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, passes by Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Blocker)

Sanchez joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Todd Young were among the speakers at a funeral service at LifeGate Church.

Funeral service for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

Following the church service, a funeral procession passed under a garrison flag and followed through the streets of Logansport to Mount Hope Cemetery.

Funeral procession for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

The day then concluded with a service at the cemetery with full military burial rites.

Graveside service for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

