Logansport to name road after Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT — A plan is in the works in Logansport to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez permanently in his hometown.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin confirmed that a new road will be named after Sanchez.

"Yes, we will be naming the new road in our new housing addition on the east end of Logansport," Martin said in an e-mail to WRTV.

The new road that will be named after him will be located along High Street and Yorktown Road, Martin added, where 53 new single family homes will be built in the next five years.

Fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Sanchez was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Logansport.

Sanchez, 22, was one of 13 American service members killed on Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

