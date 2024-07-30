3 days of hearings in Delphi Murders trials underway

DELPHI — During a scheduled three days of hearings at the Carroll County Courthouse, Special Judge Fran Gull is expected to consider multiple key topics for the upcoming trial of murder suspect Richard Allen.

Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017. He was arrested in October 2022.

Among the topics to be discussed are:



Richard Allen’s Safekeeping

Suppressing statements made by Richard Allen

Allen’s defense request to dismiss case

Other trial procedures

On Tuesday, Gull decided to take the decision of Richard Allen's safekeeping and the motion to compel and motion for sanctions under advisement.

Allen's defense argued that Allen should be transport to Cass County Jail through the start of his trial due to logistical issues of travel and their client-attorney privilege.

Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder spoke to the court and issued his thoughts on housing Allen and also noted logistical issues with giving Allen solitary confinement among the crowding in the jail.

In the hearing for the motion to compel and motion for sanctions, Allen's defense attorneys asked for guidance on navigating the 26 terrabytes of evidence that was given to them by the state.

According to the defense, the information came in unlabeled and has made it difficult to disseminate.

The prosecution argued that all information given to the defense was provided in the same manner.

This story will develop over the days of July 30, July 31 and August 1. Check back for updates.

