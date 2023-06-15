Richard Allen returns to court Thursday for Delphi Murders hearing

DELPHI — Richard Allen is back in court Thursday for a hearing in the Delphi Murders case against him.
Allen is charged with murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Among the topics expected to be discussed in Thursday's hearing are:
- Defense's motion to throw out ballistics evidence in the case
- Setting a trial date
- A request to move Allen from a maximum security prison to a jail for mental and physical health reasons
- Expert witness approvals
WRTV has a crew in the courtroom to bring updates.