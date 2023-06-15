Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesDelphi Murders

Actions

Richard Allen returns to court Thursday for Delphi Murders hearing

Richard Allen
WRTV
Richard Allen
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 10:10:59-04

DELPHI — Richard Allen is back in court Thursday for a hearing in the Delphi Murders case against him.

Allen is charged with murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Among the topics expected to be discussed in Thursday's hearing are:

WRTV has a crew in the courtroom to bring updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE