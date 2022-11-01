Delphi bakery continues to honor memory of Abby and Libby

DELPHI — Abby Williams and Libby German are two names the Delphi community vows to never forget.

“I was relieved that they made an arrest. I was just afraid I wouldn’t live long enough to know,” Delphi resident Madonna Ritter said.

Tuesday afternoon marked more than 24 hours since Indiana State Police named 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen as the primary suspect in the 2017 killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

“I walk my dog. I know all my neighbors – that’s why this is such a freaky thing – because it’s a neighbor,” Delphi resident Laura Young said.

Young says she lives less than a half mile away from where Allen called home.

“He waited on me quite a few times actually,” Young said.

Back around town, the memories of Abby and Libby are still present – memorials mark the Monon High Bridge – signs mark restaurants downtown.

Delphi staple Stone House Restaurant and Bakery continues to keep the memory of Abby and Libby alive.

The bakery sells cookies called angel crisp cookies. The cookies have been on the shelves for the last five years.

“When the girls were killed, we were going to take that same cookie and we roll it in purple and blue sugar and we keep them in the bakery case,” Delaney said.

The cookie is a recipe handed down from owner Lisa Delaney’s grandmother. The cookie is now being sold daily.

“It’s an ever-present reminder that they were beautiful young ladies – they touched the lives of so many young people while they were here and they touched millions that they are not here,” Delaney said.