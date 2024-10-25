Delphi Murders Trial: Day 7 | Firearms examiner focuses on .40 caliber cartridge

Day seven of the Delphi Murders Trial began with the testimony of Melissa Oberg. Oberg is a former firearms examiner for the Indiana State Police.

She was responsible for examining the single .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Winchester cartridge found at the crime scene near the Monon High Bridge Trail. The cartridge was found between the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German.

That unspent bullet is a significant piece of evidence that the prosecution claims ties Richard Allen to the crime.

Oberg testified for more than an hour Friday morning. She discussed how a firearm works and an explanation of the various parts of a cartridge.

She explained to the jury how cartridge characteristics can differ and why that is important.

She also demonstrated to the jury how a semi-automatic pistol cycles cartridges. The cartridge cycle starts with the cartridge in the magizine

She stated that on her initial observation of the bullet, she found three ejector marks on the head, three extractor marks under the rim, miscellaneous marks on the primer and miscellaneous particles in the rim around the primer.

Testimony from Oberg is expected to be lengthy.

