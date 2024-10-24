Delphi Murders Trial: Day 6 | No other report of Allen on trails other than self-reported tip

DELPHI — Two witnesses took the stand on Thursday in Day 6 of the Delphi Murders Trial with testimony on the early stages of the case against Richard Allen.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

The first witness was Kathy Shank, a retired DCS worker and volunteer clerk who organized and evaluated around 14,000 tips that law enforcement received regarding the murders of Abby and Libby.

Shank testified that she began helping in March of 2017 and had five filing cabinets of tips. In September of 2020, she was asked to scan those tips into a database. That process she said took two years.

Shank said while moving locations, she found a box in a desk drawer that had a lead sheet from February 16, 2016 regarding a "Richard Allen Whiteman.”

The report indicated Allen had been on the trail that day, but she said it also had CLEARED written on it.

She testified, "I don't know how that tip ended up in that box."

That's when she said she took that tip to Tony Liggett, lead investigator on the case.

The tip was changed from Richard Allen Whiteman to Richard Allen on September 21, 2022.

Allen self-reported that he had been on the trail the day the girls went missing.

Shank said that tip was the only tip provided about him.

During cross-examination Andrew Baldwin asked:

"Did you ever see a tip about a guy walking down the road, bloody like he slaughtered a pig?" Shank answered, "Not that I know of."

On re-direct Stacey Diener asked, "Would a roadblock tip be given to you?" Shank answered, "Didn't believe so."

The jury then asked how Shank determined the name was incorrect for Allen. Shank said she was able to put it together based on her knowledge of the town and looking at the previous narrative.

The second witness to testify was DNR Conservation Officer, Daniel Dulin.

He was a lieutenant with ISP at the time of the murders and was involved with the command center. Dulin followed up on leads that police received.

He held a lead sheet up in the air and explained to the jury what the sheet entailed.

"Name, contact, narrative, identifying number, who provided to, what officer should do," said Dulin.

He said he picked up a lead sheet on Feb. 18, 2017 and made contact with Richard Allen by phone.

He eventually requested to meet at Allen's house, but said Allen wanted to meet at a grocery store parking lot instead. At that time, he believed Allen was "Richard Allen Whiteman."

Dulin testified that he and Allen met in a grocery store parking lot. Dulin claimed that Allen said he was at the trails on Feb. 13, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Which changed from the time frame he allegedly gave earlier (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Dulin testified that Allen said he parked at Farm Bureau parking lot and saw three girls on the trails. He said he parked at the old DCS office and walked towards the Monon High Bridge.

Dulin said the encounter was "brief, about 5-10 minutes."

He did not video or audio record the interview at the time. He said he then asked for Allen's phone information including the MEID number of the phone.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland asked:

"When you spoke to Richard Allen, he told you he ran into three girls. Did he give you any information on what way the three girls were going?

"Not that I know of," said Dulin.

Dulin didn't follow up on the lead any longer and turned it back into the investigation center.

In September of 2022, he received a call from Former Delphi Police Chief, Steve Mullin, asking if Dulin ever talked to Allen.

Dulin said on stand, "Name didn't sound familiar to me but I went back to the computer and typed in Richard Allen, notes came up about an interview in Feb. of 2017."

Mullin began to look more information up on Allen using a "Point of Sale System." That's where hunting license and other information goes.

Mullin found Allen's phone number and fishing licenses for him and his wife. Those licenses included height, weight, DOB and changes made to his profile.

Mullin said in April of 2017, there was a change to Allen's height from 5'4 to 5'6 on his fishing license and his weight dropped 15lbs.

"I just thought it was uncommon," said Dulin.

At that point, Dulin was asked to point Allen out in the courtroom.

Dulin also said there was nothing about Allen that stood out as unusual when he interviewed him.

Cross-examination then took place.