Delphi Murders Trial: Day 9 | Forensic expert testifies she did not find Richard Allen's DNA

DELPHI — Day 9 of the Delphi Murders Trial started with testimony from Stacy Bozinovski, a forensic scientist and DNA analyst who was responsible for testing the sexual assault kits performed on Abby Williams and Libby German during their autopsies.

Bozinovski said she also tested items from the crime scene.

Under oath, she said none of the items she tested had the DNA of Richard Allen. The following items were tested:



Abby's rape kit

Libby's rape kit

Blood from the scene

Clothing from the scene

Cartridge from the scene

Bozinovski said most of the swabs from the crime scene had had either Abby's blood, Libby's blood, or a mixture.

The hair that was found in Abby's hand was determined to be Kelsie German's.

Bozinovski noted that there was "some male" DNA presence underneath the fingernail swab and genital swabs but no sufficient DNA was found.

She stated that the amounts detected were "very, very little." She also said the presence is likely from living with other males or sharing clothing.

Bozinovski also showed the jury the cartridge found at the crime scene. She said it had plant material on it and a light-brown dirt-like stain. She swabbed it for DNA to collect skin cells. She did not see fingerprints on the cartridge.

She testified Monday morning that it is "very difficult" to get DNA samples from unspent cartridges.

Bozinovski found there was an insufficient quantity of DNA for an analysis.

She also discussed the condition of the clothing and shoes she tested.

The court took a brief break at 10:48 a.m. The jury has not taken lunch yet.

