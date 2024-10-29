Delphi Murders Trial: Day 10 | Jury watches Richard Allen's interview with police, hears voice for first time

DELPHI — On day ten of the Delphi Murders Trial on Tuesday, video evidence of Richard Allen's interview with police was shown in court.

It was also the first time the court heard the voice of Allen, who faces multiple counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

On October 13, 2022, Allen met with the Indiana State Police at the ISP Post in Lafayette. He was interviewed by former Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin and Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett.

"We just want to figure out what you saw when you were out there," said Liggett to Allen. "What you told Dan Dulin with DNR in February 2017 is that you parked at the old welfare office between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m."

Dulin took Allen's first statement in 2017 regarding him being on the trail on February 13, 2017, the same day the girls went missing.

Portions of the interview showed Allen joking and laughing with investigators about being in the "50 club" (referring to his age.) He discussed family history and health history. He said he had a heart attack and a few stints, he said he suffered from depression and anxiety and had high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Allen said he had worked at CVS in Delphi since 2013. Before that, he was a store manager at Wal-Mart.

Allen's timeline

Richard Allen was asked for more information on what he had done on February 13, 2017. He told police he visited his mother in Peru, Indiana that morning from 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and then drove home.

He said it was warmer than usual (for February in Indiana) so he put on a jacket and went to the trails.

He says he walked down to the (Monon High) bridge around noon.

Then, Allen said he walked out on the bridge a little way to look for fish in the creek below. "I like fishing," he told police.

Allen said he sat down for a few minutes and then left. He tried to remember where he parked, but couldn't say for certain.

Regarding his first interview with police in 2017, Allen said he went to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to provide the tip of seeing three girls on the trail. He said he was headed to the grocery store. Allen then paused and apologized saying, "Forgive me. It's been years. I've thought about it a lot."

He said he left around 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. that day, but "forgot the timing really."

Allen again told police he remembered seeing three girls at the trailhead and remembered seeing two vehicles at Farmer's Interest. He could not remember exactly what the cars were, but said it could've been a SUV and a sedan.

While the interview of Allen's interaction with police played in the courtroom, Allen could be seen nodding his head in agreement at the defense table.

Liggett asked how Allen got to the bridge after he parked.

Allen said he walked along the road. Allen said he remembered seeing cars parked at the Mears entrance, but said he was focused on trading stocks during his walk.

"I like to trade stocks, just trying to get rich," said Allen.

Investigators asked what he was wearing

Allen couldn't recall his exact outfit but said he was wearing blue jeans, and likely a Carhartt jacket, tennis shoes or military style combat boots. He said back then his jacket probably would've been black. "I have sweatshirts, hoodies, I have a little bit of everything," he said.

Investigators asked to examine Allen's phone.

Allen asked, "How long would you have my phone?"

Mullin read Allen the phone rights to which Allen responded:

"I'm not going to be somebody's fall guy. I was trying to be helpful."

"It honestly amazes me we're even talking. I don't want to be somebody's fall guy. This doesn't feel like a conversation it seems like you think I've done this."

Liggett told Allen they were just "crossing T's and dotting I's."

The video of the interview played in court shows Allen proceeding to give police his phone. He then pulled back and said he needed to talk to his wife first.

"I don't want to be associated with this thing anymore than everyone else does," said Allen.

Allen said he didn't want police looking at all of the websites he had been on. The former Delphi police chief began pressing, saying the phone would help.

"We're here because we haven't found the guy who did this," said Mullin.

"I don't want to become that guy," said Allen. "I had nothing to do with it."

The court is still going over that video evidence at this time.

Before the videos were played, Special Judge Fran Gull asked the jury if any of them had been contacted by the media or anyone regarding the case. All jurors answered no.

