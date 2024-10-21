Delphi Murders Trial: Jury sees graphic crime scene photos on Day 3 of testimony

DELPHI — It is an emotional day three of testimony for the Delphi murders trial.

Court started shortly after 9 a.m. Some members of the general public were turned away due to limited seating.

The jurors were asked a number of questions, including if anyone has spoken to them about the case. All jurors answered no.

More than 40 crime scene photos were shown on a large monitor inside of the courtroom. That took 90 minutes before the court broke for recess.

Family, jurors, and the court gallery were visibly emotional as photos of Abby Williams and Libby German were shown.

In the photos, both girls had large lacerations to their throats.

Abby’s body was just a few feet away from Libby’s, according to the images. Abby was shown clothed, while Libby was nude.

Deputy Darren Giancola, a detective for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, was the first witness called to the stand for the state.

Detective Giancola testified to being off-duty the day the girls went missing.

After seeing the girl went missing on social media, Giancola testified that he was the first detective who went to the sheriff's office and then went to the trails near the Monon High bridge. He said he started searching with other first responders.

“I have worked in this field for a while. Not knowing who they [Abby Williams and Libby German] were, we usually would have juveniles go missing and they would be at a movie or something with their friends. But they would usually show back up,” Detective Giancola said.

Giancola then testified to his search efforts on February 14th, 2017. He testified to being the first law enforcement officer to arrive to the crime scene.

He said he was called to the area to view trail camera footage at first. Then he was asked to head to Deer Creek because, “We were told members of the search party had found something, possibly bodies.”

Giancola testified to seeing multiple people in the area of Deer Creek and said he saw a multicolored shirt and a shoe in the water. He said when he first saw the bodies of Abby and Libby “one was nude, the other was clothed.”

The second witness called to the stand on Monday was Jason Page. Page is a crime scene investigator in charge of photographing the scene.

He referenced the topography of the crime scene area and the substantial amount of blood found on Libby German and in the area where the girls were found.

The jurors were putting their hands on their heads, squirming, sighing, and turning red.

Richard Allen looked at the photos and was taking notes. He did not show any visible emotion.

The judge took a longer recess to allow the jury to break after a "tough morning."

Court resumes at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

