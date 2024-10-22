Delphi Murders Trial: Examination of physical evidence recovered at crime scene a focus of day 4

DELPHI — Day 4 of the Delphi Murders Trial began Tuesday morning in the Carroll County Courthouse with a lengthy presentation of evidence introduced by the state of Indiana in the trial of Richard Allen.

Allen is charged with the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

Crime scene investigator Brian Olehy took the stand as a witness for the prosecution.

James Luttrell, a prosecutor for the state of Indiana questioned the witness. During the questioning, Olehy went through a long list of items that were found at and around the crime scene where the girls' bodies were found.

Some of the evidence included:



a Converse shoe

a shoe found on the body of Abby

a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson cartridge

a collection of strands of fibrous materials

swabs of blood

the girls' bodies

Olehy explained how the items were documented by Crime Scene Investigators and how they were protected for future use saying that no items were ever packed or stored with any other items.

Richard Allen, the defendant, took notes at the defense table as dozens of pieces of evidence were introduced.

The testimony turned to the items collected during an autopsy. There were sexual assault evidence kits entered as evidence for Abby Williams and Libby German as well as various articles of clothing the girls were wearing when their bodies were found.

Upon cross-examination by Allen's attorney, Bradley Rozzi asked Olehy if the Smith & Wesson bullet found at the crime scene is "One of the most common rounds?" Olehy responded, "I would say no." There were several follow-up questions regarding what the defense calls the "magic bullet," a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson round.

Olehy said "No specific photos" were taken of the ground after the round was removed. He said there were no photos taken of the round itself after it was removed.

The defense attorney asked "Did you do a poor job of documenting this piece of evidence? Do you wish you would have taken more pictures?" Olehy replied, "No."

Rozzi presented the swabs to Olehy and asked if any of the information on them was a link to Mr. Allen. Olehy said, "No."

Olehy was asked about the integrity of the crime scene and private information -- and whether he was aware of information about a breach of the crime scene.

He also stated from the stand that he did not think the way the bodies were found on the ground was an attempt to communicate something.

The jury did have an opportunity to ask questions. One of the questions was whether the undergrowth appeared to be disrupted under the body. Olehy said, "I don't recall any area disturbed beyond movement of the body."

