Family of Abby Williams, Libby German read victim impact statements following Richard Allen’s sentencing

DELPHI — Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German on Friday.

He will serve 65 years for Abby's murder and 65 years for Libby's murder consecutively. He has credit for time served of 786 days.

WATCH | Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years, lawyers plan to appeal

Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years, lawyers plan to appeal

As she handed out the sentence, Judge Fran Gull told Richard Allen from the bench that in her 27 years as a criminal court judge, "you rank right up there for one of the most heinous crimes and the impact you left on this community."

Williams, 13, and German, 14, disappeared on the afternoon of February 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, IN. Their bodies were found the next day not far from the bridge.

Allen was found guilty of the murders of the two girls by a jury on November 11. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder.

RELATED | Richard Allen’s lawyers are preparing for an appeal

During the sentencing hearing, the families of Williams and German gave victim impact statements.

Read the full letter from Mike Patty, German's grandfather, below:

Read the full letter from Becky Patty, German’s grandmother, below:

Read the full letter from Josh Lank, German’s cousin, below: