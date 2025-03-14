Family of Libby German responds to Richard Allen’s appeal of conviction for Delphi murders

DELPHI — The family of Libby German is reacting to an appeal filed by the defense team of Richard Allen, the man who was found guilty of murdering two Delphi teens.

Allen was found guilty of murdering German and Abby Williams on February 13, 2017. Following his conviction in December, he was sentenced to 130 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by Indiana law.

Earlier this week, Allen’s attorneys filed to appeal his conviction. German’s family released the following statement regarding the appeal:

While we realize that filing an appeal is a part of his judicial rights, we wish he would not pursue this course of action and own up to his numerous confessions and accept the conviction he received after a trial of his peers.



His actions continue hurting my family with the continued filings along with leaks of evidence and information. We have faith in the Lord and our justice system that our girls will finally get to rest in peace. The girls deserve better than these recent actions that have been done.

This comes a little over a month after Allen’s attorneys submitted a motion to correct errors. The motion details four alleged legal missteps that the defense feels are significant enough to warrant an overturning of the jury's verdict.

WATCH | Delphi defense team shares steadfast commitment to Allen despite guilty verdict