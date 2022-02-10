Indiana State Police superintendent said Delphi case could be solved in 3 years

DELPHI — It's been nearly five years since Abby Williams and Libby German were killed in Delphi and their families are still waiting for an arrest.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said he believes the case could be solved within three years or much sooner.

Since the moment their bodies were found near the Old Monon High Bridge on Valentine's Day 2017, investigators have received thousands of tips on the case. Despite cell phone video and sketch, the case remains unsolved.

But for the first time, in an interview with WRTV, Carter said he believes they will identify the person who killed the girls while he is still superintendent.

"Three years, two years 11 months," Carter said. "It could be today. We continue to move in a positive direction."

He said he was asked earlier what he would say to Abby and Libby if he saw them.

"I'd simply say sorry, but I hope they're proud of us, of what we tried to do, and I believe one day I will be able to do that," Carter said.

In December, ISP asked people who used Snapchat and Instagram to provide information about a man using a fake account to lure young girls.

The man at the center of the fake account is in custody, but hasn't been named as a suspect or person of interest in the Delphi case.

WRTV asked Carter to try to get more details, but he wouldn't expand much.

"It generated a tremendous amount of interest and the leads we have received have been very helpful that's as far as I can go on that particular issue," he said.

The case isn't cold yet, Carter said, because no one has given up on the investigation.

When an arrest is made, which Carter said he is optimistic it will happen, he said 80 to 100 people will need to be assigned to the case to review all calls and evidence connected to the case.

"It will be a monumental task and something we've never done as an agency in the state before," Carter said.

In a press release Thursday morning, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby also stressed the case isn't cold.

"We continue to diligently seek the justice so honorably owed to Abby, Libby, their respective families, and our dedicated, local community," Leazenby said. "To that end, I want to stress that the investigation is still quite active and is NOT a cold case. We also continue to encourage the submission of valid and valuable information which will help us to attain the goal of justice for our precious Abby and Libby. Thank you to all who have come alongside us in our ongoing efforts."

Indiana State Police detectives are still asking for tips.

Photo Provided/Indiana State Police Indiana State Police shared this graphic seeking information on the homicide suspect who killed Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017 in Delphi.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Detectives are asking for as much information as possible, including:



When you communicated with anthony_shots

How you communicated with the profile

What social media applications the account used

If anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address

Remember the following things when submitting a tip:

Be specific as possible to a description

Name and age if possible

A connection to Delphi and that person’s location or address at this time

Leaving information on how detectives can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required

Tips can remain anonymous.

Tip Information Contacts

e-Mail: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Tip Line: (844) 459-5786

Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537

Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413

Delphi Murder Suspect Audio and Sketch

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.