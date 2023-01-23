Watch Now
Parties agree to select jurors from Allen or St. Joseph counties for Delphi murders trial

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 23, 2023
DELPHI — Just over a week removed from the last hearing for Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, parties have agreed to possible locations of jurors for the trial.

Special judge Fran Gull chose to keep the trial in Carroll County despite the defense's motion for a change of venue. However, she added the caveat that jurors should be selected from outside of Carroll County.

Gull explained in the hearing that finding a jury within Carroll County would be difficult, so jurors for the case will be found from a different place within the state. Those jurors will be transported to Carroll County for the trial.

In an order filed Friday, Jan. 20, parties involved decided on selecting jurors from either St. Joseph County or Allen County.

That order became available to WRTV Monday morning.

