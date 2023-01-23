Parties agree to select jurors from Allen or St. Joseph counties for Delphi murders trial

DELPHI — Just over a week removed from the last hearing for Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, parties have agreed to possible locations of jurors for the trial.

Special judge Fran Gull chose to keep the trial in Carroll County despite the defense's motion for a change of venue. However, she added the caveat that jurors should be selected from outside of Carroll County.

Gull explained in the hearing that finding a jury within Carroll County would be difficult, so jurors for the case will be found from a different place within the state. Those jurors will be transported to Carroll County for the trial.

Breaking: The jurors in the Delphi murders case will come from South Bend or Fort Wayne. A court documents was just made public. The trial will be held in Carroll County. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/YMMSi8n1FH — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) January 23, 2023

In an order filed Friday, Jan. 20, parties involved decided on selecting jurors from either St. Joseph County or Allen County.

That order became available to WRTV Monday morning.