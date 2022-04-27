$2.4 million in raises approved for Muncie Community Schools teachers, largest in district's history

MUNCIE — Muncie Community Schools has vowed to spend a total of $2.4 million on raises for its teachers — the largest in the district's history.

The district's Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the hikes, which go into effect during the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from Muncie Community Schools.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize the outstanding teachers we have in Muncie Community Schools in this way,” Dave Heeter, a member of the board’s Compensation Committee, said in a statement. “We believe this is fair and equitable for the jobs these hardworking educators do every day, and it’s also responsible handling of the district’s finances to keep us in a stable situation.”

As part of the raises, the salary for first-year teachers will go up to $48,000 — $6,000 more than the starting salary of $42,000 a year ago.

On top of that, any teachers who have been with the district for five or more years starting with the next academic year will receive additional compensation.

Here's a full breakdown of the approved raises, according to the release:



One to four years of teaching experience: $6,800

Five to 10 years of teaching experience: $7,200

Five to 10 years of teaching experience with 5+ years: $7,700

11 – 19 years of teaching experience: $7,700

11 – 19 years of teaching experience with 5+ years: $8,200

20+ years of teaching experience: $6,800

20+ years of teaching experience with 5+ years: $7,300

Teachers who have 20 years of experience or more will automatically be bumped up to $60,000 annually if the raise doesn't push them over the threshold.

Additionally, the Board plans to recognize the district's top-performing teachers. Those who are nominated the "Teacher of the Year" of their school will receive $12,000 each. The district said the criteria for the awards are still being determined.

“This is a great day for MCS teachers and families,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said in a statement. “It shows how serious we are about attracting the best of the best for our classrooms, and it compensates those loyal teachers who stuck with MCS through the lean times.”

The district said the raises will make MCS one of the top-paying districts in the state, especially for beginning teachers. With the approval of this latest raise, salaries for first-year teachers have gone from $34,650 to $48,000, according to the release.

The district added that raises have helped with teacher retention, which has gone from 67% to 83% in 2021.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of the community behind us,” Kwiatkowski said. “State legislators were also instrumental in providing additional funds to public schools and we are happy to be able to pass that directly on to our hard-working teachers."