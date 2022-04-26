Watch
Fishers High School Tiger Marching Band heading to 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
The Fishers High School Marching Band was surprised on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with the announcement that they are going to the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
fishers band.jpg
Posted at 9:50 AM, Apr 26, 2022
FISHERS — The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band is headed to the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was one of ten bands selected to march in the parade.

Officials from the parade worked with the school to surprise the band Tuesday morning.

