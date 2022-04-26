Fishers High School Tiger Marching Band heading to 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FISHERS — The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band is headed to the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The band was one of ten bands selected to march in the parade.
Officials from the parade worked with the school to surprise the band Tuesday morning.
