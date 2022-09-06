Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

Indiana University fraternity placed on cease and desist after alcohol violation

University's website lists 'endangering others, alcohol' as reason
IU Bloomington campus
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Indiana University image courtesy: <a label="Indiana University" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="http://www.indiana.edu">Indiana University</a><br/>
Additional IU Greek houses on quarantine
IU Bloomington campus
Posted at 7:43 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 07:44:42-04

BLOOMINGTON — A fraternity at Indiana University has been placed on cease and desist less than two weeks after the first day of classes.

Sigma Phi Epsilon had all activities suspended as of last Friday "until further notice", according to IU's Division of Student Affairs webpage, which lists campus organizations placed on disciplinary status.

The page lists "endangering others, alcohol" as the reason for the cease and desist status.

Sigma Phi Epsilon was founded in 1901 at what's now the University of Richmond. About 11,000 undergraduates across 200 campuses join the fraternity each year, according to the organization's website.

The fraternity's mission statement says it seeks to help young men "strengthen their character, build leadership and interpersonal skills, and learn to develop healthy, lifelong relationships that are essential to a successful and fulfilling life."

The fall 2022 academic term at IU began on Aug. 22.

WRTV has reached out to spokespersons for IU and Sigma Phi Epsilon. We are waiting to hear back.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE