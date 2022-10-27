IPS proposes referendums to fund rebuilding stronger plan

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, IPS leadership requested approval of their drafted budget plan to the IPS Board of School Commissioners to fund Rebuilding Stronger.

As IPS continues to work toward its Rebuilding Strong Initiative, IPS leadership announced how they plan to pay for the expansive changes to the district – including a $6 per month tax increase for homeowners zoned in IPS.

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said the following of the new updates and the impact they could have on the district.

“We will be a district that is excellent because it is equitable. We will be a district where every student can access a future of their choosing. But that vision can only be possible with these referendums. We need your support this spring to build the IPS that every student and family deserves,” Johnson said.

Funding for the Rebuilding Stronger Plan will require voters within the district to approve over $800 million in property tax referenda.

The approvals would include a $410 million capital referendum to invest in district facilities — indoors and out — and ensure students go to school in safe, warm, welcoming buildings and that the communities around our schools benefit from these investments.

It would also include a vote to approve a $400 million referendum ($50 million per year through 2031) that would go toward supporting compensation for quality teachers.

“IPS has proven to be responsible fiscal stewards, keeping the promises made in 2018 to invest in teachers and staff — and now we are looking to the community again to support this essential investment in our buildings and our people,” Kenneth Allen, IPS Commissioner said. “We are not asking you to take anything on faith — we’ve worked with the community at every step of the way and will continue to be accountable and transparent in our actions. We are, however, asking you to have faith in our students — to show they are worth this investment.”

Community support for IPS through referendums is not new. IPS required a referendum vote in 2018. The new plan, if approved, will replace the 2018 referendum.