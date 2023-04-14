North Central HS student receives full academic scholarship to Rose-Hulman

INDIANAPOLIS — A local high school student has nabbed an impressive award for their work through high school in participating in STEM education opportunities.

North Central High School senior Trevon Thomas has received a full academic scholarship to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, widely regarded as the nation’s No. 1-ranked undergraduate engineering college.

According to the university, Thomas has attended several STEM education programs provided by Indianapolis’ Center for Leadership Development, the Minority Engineering Program of Indianapolis, and other community-based programs.

NCHS science teacher Tim Shackelford stated in a letter recommending Thomas for the scholarship, “As he works towards college and his career, I hope that Trevon is able to find greater opportunities to learn, as I know that he will be successful and impress his future peers, instructors and colleagues as he has impressed me.”

In the community, Thomas has been a volunteer at Indianapolis’ Gleaners Food Bank and Christ Church Apostolic Faith Assembly, distributing food boxes to those in need. He also has been a canine companion with the Indianapolis Humane Society.

“Because of his humble spirit, Trevon expects nothing in return – appreciative of what he has so that he can give to others … In class, if he notices a student is struggling in activities, Trevon takes the initiative to help those who need it,” Stevanni McCray, Thomas’ former math teacher at North Central, said. “A great student should not go unnoticed, and Trevon is one of those. It is rare to come across a student so poised, mature, and wise beyond his years.”