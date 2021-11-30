Pike Equity Council member resigns due to teacher contract impasse

INDIANAPOLIS — A member of the MSD of Pike Township's Equity Council has resigned as the district and teachers union await a mediator in an attempt to settle an impasse over new teacher contracts.

On Monday, Deb Dunlevy sent a lengthy email to Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter and other district stakeholders, detailing why she no longer felt she could be on the council.

"The public announcement of two new offers toward the teachers followed by the information that neither of those offers contained raises for the experienced teachers who most needed it has finally convinced me that you are not negotiating in good faith and have no intention of doing any more than the law forces you to do. This is not a commitment to equity," Dunlevy wrote.

Dunlevy echoed many of the same sentiments when she spoke with WRTV about the matter.

"We love our Pike Community. I love my Pike Community. I think we are committed as a whole to equity," Dunlevy said. "As the labor dispute started happening, first with our non-certified staff, the bus drivers and then with teachers negotiations with the union, I grew more and more concerned. All of the goals that we've set in this Equity Council, all the strategies we have, rely upon our teachers and staff to execute them."

Dunlevy said she felt some hope about this situation before Thanksgiving Break. On Tuesday, four MSD of Pike Township schools again had eLearning days due to teacher absences.

"All of the parents were notified that offers were made so I took that as a very good sign and I was encouraged, only to discover those offers were not actual salary increases," Dunlevy said.

WRTV confirmed an email was sent by Pike Classroom Teachers Association President Chris Ludy telling his members the offers the school put forth did not increase base salary, only providing one-time stipends with insurance premiums increasing by $100 a month.

Dunlevy said that finding out those details made her feel like the district was not negotiating in good faith. That's when she decided to resign from the Equity Council which she had been a part of the past three years.

She says this back-and-forth over teacher contracts has negatively impacted students in varying ways. When kids miss school or switch to eLearning with little notice, Dunlevy believes it creates the opposite effect of what the Equity Council and the district as a whole say they want to work toward.

"Not all children are effected equally by this and if we're trying to provide equal opportunities to them and work towards more equitable outcomes to our students we have to stop doing the things that undermine that," she said.

We reached out to MSD of Pike Township and Pike Classroom Teachers Association for a comment on Dunlevy's resignation. PCTA has not gotten back to us.

A statement from Sarah Dorsey, a district spokesperson, is below:

Our equity council does critical work and it is always disheartening to lose a passionate member. As a district, we value our educators and staff and are committed to working toward a fair and responsible resolution. Unfortunately, inaccurate information is circulating in regards to ongoing negotiations. We will continue to follow the process, negotiate in good faith, and work toward short and long-term solutions that will allow us to make significant advancements in employee compensation.



Read Dunlevy's full resignation letter below: