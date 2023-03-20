Watch Now
Winners of the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee announced

Gavin Sigua took home first place in the Spelling Bee. He will go on to represent Indiana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Provided by IU School of Education
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 21:38:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The IU School of Education at IUPUI hosted the Indianapolis Regional Spelling Bee Sunday.

Gavin Sigua placed first in the Spelling Bee. William Selzer won second place. Reid Schatzlein took home third place.

First place winner of Scripps Regional Spelling Bee
William Selzer
Second place winner of the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, William Selzer, with IUPUI Assistant Dean for Student Support and Diversity, Tim Williams
Reid Schatzlein
Third place winner of the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, Reid Schatzlein, with IUPUI Assistant Dean for Student Support and Diversity, Tim Williams

25 spellers representing 19 schools throughout Hamilton and Marion counties competed in the competition. The Regional Spelling Bee was open to students in grades 3 through 8.

Sigua is moving on to represent Indiana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in National Harbor, Maryland, on May 28th.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program. The purpose of the Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling and vocabulary.

The winners of the Spelling Bee also received scholarship money to IUPUI, as well as a trophy.

For more information on the Spelling Bee, click here.

