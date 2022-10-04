Watch Now

Organizers say there has been a spike in new Indiana voters

Voter registration deadline is October 11
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2020: Voter registration and absentee ballot deadlines for each state
Posted at 11:09 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 23:09:41-04

INDIANAPOLIS — We're just over a week from the deadline to register to vote — Tuesday, October 11.

"It’s a hard deadline for Indiana. After that, that’s it," said Dr. Chad Kinsella, a Political Science Professor at Ball State.

Organizers say this year, they have seen a spike in new voter registration in the Hoosier state.

"Overall, [there's been] a lot of interest in voter registration this year. I think with actions of the Supreme Court and the January 6th hearings, there's a lot of civic engagement that you wouldn't expect in a midterm election," said Ken Jones with the League of Women Voters of Greater Indiana.

Historically, voter turnout is much lower for midterms versus presidential elections. According to state, there are currently more than 4,754,000 registered voters in Indiana.

"I'm going, to be honest and say I haven't always been as prepared to vote as I should be," said James Woodford.

This time, that demand has changed, capturing the attention of our youngest voters.

"Young and old, we're all paying attention more and more to what's going on. So, I'm excited to see people use their voice," said Meredith Woehler.

Jones said when he visits high schools, he finds that 18-year-olds are concerned about abortion rights, privacy and guns.

"You've got to tie voting to what they care about," said Jones.

There are multiple ways to register in the state: in-person, by mail or online.

"Even if you think you're registered to vote, you should check your registration," said Jones.

"I think it's just a good thing to be prepared. Know where it is that you vote. Know that if you can't vote on that day, get a mail-in ballot. Find a way not to just vote but be informed and vote," said Woodford.

