The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in the state, ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said on Monday.

According to the health department, an adult male has a probable case of the disease, and is awaiting a PCR confirmation from the CDC.

“I want to emphasize strongly at the outset that monkeypox does not spread easily between people,” said Vanderhoff. “This disease is not like COVID-19, which, as we know, can be spread easily from person to person through the air over several feet in space. In contrast, monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sources such as scabs or body fluids.”

The person with the case remains isolated and is following protocols suggested by their healthcare providers and public health administrators to protect the resident's privacy, Vanderhoff said.

ODH says anyone experiencing an “unexplained” rash should contact a health provider immediately. Monkeypox is a viral illness, which starts with flu-like symptoms.

There are 49 confirmed cases in the United States across 15 states, most of which have occurred among men who have sex with men, Vanderhoff said. However, he added, “it’s important to note that anyone can get monkeypox."

There are nearly 1,500 cases confirmed worldwide with no deaths reported in 30 different countries.

