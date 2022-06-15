Watch
Florida man dead after crash on SR 22

Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 15, 2022
PERU — A man died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 22, according to Indiana State Police.

Alian Izquierdo, 29, from Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck when the truck traveled off State Road 22 and hit a tree.

Police have not determined the reason for the truck driving off State Road 22.

This is an ongoing investigation.

