Florida man dead after crash on SR 22

PERU — A man died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 22, according to Indiana State Police.
Alian Izquierdo, 29, from Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck when the truck traveled off State Road 22 and hit a tree.
Police have not determined the reason for the truck driving off State Road 22.
This is an ongoing investigation.
