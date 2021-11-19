Franciscan changes COVID-19 vaccine policy, will require vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Alliance is now requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022 or submit and receive approval for a medical or religious exemption.

In September, Franciscan said all coworkers, members of the medical staff, volunteers and contract workers were required to receive the second dose of the vaccine by November 15. Weekly COVID testing and mask wearing was also an option for employees.

On November 17, Franciscan released a statement saying it was adopting the mandatory vaccination policy because it receives reimbursements from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS is requiring the vaccine for workers in most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

There will not be a testing option for those who are not granted a medical or religious exemption.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit to stop the rule mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers.

You can read the full statement below.

"Franciscan Alliance has reexamined its next steps for the COVID vaccination with respect to the federal mandate. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

As a health care system that receives CMS reimbursements, Franciscan is adopting a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy to comply with the mandate. Further, the policy will comply with all applicable laws, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Our policy is also consistent with many health care providers and other employers across the nation.

Franciscan will require that all workforce members become fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022 or submit and receive approval for a medical or religious exemption. There will not be a testing option separate from those granted for medical or religious exemptions. After that date, all new workforce members must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of it before entering any Franciscan Health facility or have been granted an exemption."

