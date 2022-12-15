Elf on Shelf visits Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season two patients at Riley Hospital for Children were worried their Elf on the Shelf would not be able to find them in the hospital. Turns out, these elves always know where they are.

Meet Snowflake and Elliot — Snowflake is Ava Graham’s elf, while Elliot is Edward Sandefur’s elf. The night nurses on the cardiac floor are behind it all.

You see the elves have been found having a spa day, getting x-rays and even making s'mores. Both patients are waiting on heart transplants.

“Elliot fell and got his foot slammed in a drawer,” Sandefur's mom, Megan Hay said. Her son left a cookie out for his elf to help him feel better. The next morning, Elliot came back with x-rays the next morning. Edward has been at Riley since June.