MOTW Coffee and Pastries hosts free wedding for Afghan refugee couple

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple from Afghanistan was finally wed with the community's help over the weekend.

The Nassimis were planning to get married when they, among tens of thousands of others, had to evacuate from Afghanistan, in September, according to MOTW Coffee and Pastries.

"They didn't have any money and thought they would never be able to get married and have a beautiful wedding," Muslims of the World wrote in an Instagram post.

The nonprofit heard of the Nassimis story and wanted to help. So they not only offered to host the wedding at their coffee shop, located at 4873 W. 38th St., but they called on the community.

A local community member made the bride's dress, someone in the area made the wedding cake, and another person made an assortment of traditional Afghan food—all for free.

"Everybody deserves to feel special," MOTW said.

The intimate wedding was all caught on camera as the community celebrated the Nassimis in matrimony. You can watch the videos of the wedding on MOTW Coffee's Instagram.

