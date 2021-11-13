Afghan evacuees settle in to new homes in Muncie

MUNCIE — Thousands of Afghan evacuees are beginning to move to cities across the country, including cities in Indiana.

About a dozen evacuees picked to resettle in the City of Muncie. Volunteers through the Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee are working together to bring some of these families to their city.

About a dozen evacuees moved to Muncie within the last month and two more families are expected to move there in the next few weeks.

“A member from the community came and got our bags and put everything in their car and brought us to Muncie,” Saddiq said.

WRTV is only using his first name and not showing his identity over safety concerns for him and his family.

“Everybody was waiting for us to come and they warmly welcomed us," Saddiq said. "My wife and my children were thinking in a way how lovely this community is.”

Extreme gratitude is how Saddiq says he and his family feel after a several-month journey to get to their new home.

The family of nine fled Afghanistan in August as the U.S. left the country and spent time with thousands of other Afghan evacuees at an American military base in Europe before coming to Camp Atterbury.

“We were very happy," Saddiq said. "I mean we were in a safe place and we thought we were no more in danger here.”

They spent two months at Camp Atterbury. He vividly remembers a moment with one of his children there.

It came after his youngest child found a welcome note with words of encouragement.

“This is a very interesting message and it’s specifically related to me," Saddiq recalled about his child talking about the letter. "I am confident when I go out of the camp, I will be in the same school and same class with this guy so I want to save a chocolate and give it to him because he has written a very nice message. So that was amazing for everybody, and everybody loved it.”

Two weeks ago, the family moved to Muncie with the help of the Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee — better known as MARRC.

Already, the family has found a place to live, the children are enrolled in school and Saddiq is working towards getting a job.

Saddiq said he feels "completely safe" in Muncie. "I feel like I’m in my own home.”

“The community give us a lot and so far. We didn’t have anything in return, so my children and we are waiting for the opportunity where we can support the community when they need it," Saddiq said. "Where we can be a good part of this community? Where we can help the people in need in this community?”