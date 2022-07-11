Watch Now
AT&T hosting hiring event with $5,000 sign-on bonus

Photo Provided / AT&T
5G Antenna Installation
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T will be hosting a hiring event on July 13, specifically looking for 40 Installation Technicians to hire.

In a news release, AT&T stated that the job will include "great benefits and a $5,000 sign-on bonus" for those who are hired.

The position will be full-time with a competitive salary. Technicians will help the network connectivity to build out in Indianapolis to make their services more accessible to those in Indianapolis.

If eligible, benefits from the job can include medical, dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AT&T building at 240 North Meridian Street on the first floor.

