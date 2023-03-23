Watch Now
Early voting centers seeking staff members for Indiana primary elections

Local early voting centers are seeking people to staff the City-County Building and Traveling Board
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 20:30:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is just two weeks away from the start of early voting for the 2023 primary elections.

City County Building dates and hours needed filled:

  • April 4th to April 21st: Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • April 22nd to April 30th: Monday-Friday from 7:46 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. = 

Traveling Board dates and hours needed filled:

  • April 13th to May 1st: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These are paid opportunities.
Those interested can sign up here.

