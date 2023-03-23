Early voting centers seeking staff members for Indiana primary elections

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is just two weeks away from the start of early voting for the 2023 primary elections.

Local early voting centers are seeking people to staff the City-County Building and Traveling Board.

City County Building dates and hours needed filled:



April 4 th to April 21 st : Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

to April 21 : Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. April 22nd to April 30th: Monday-Friday from 7:46 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. =

Traveling Board dates and hours needed filled:

April 13th to May 1st: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These are paid opportunities.

Those interested can sign up here.