FedEx hosting job fair for recent graduates

INDIANAPOLIS — The FedEx Express Indianapolis Hub at the airport will be hosting a hiring event for recent high school graduates this Saturday.

Part-time and full-time positions will be available for recent high school graduates during the job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Express Recruitment Office at 6311 Airway Drive in Indianapolis.

Pay starts between $20-$23 and comes with medical coverage and tuition assistance among other benefits.

Applicants must be 18 years old, but there are no education requirements. Those interested must be willing to do a background check and bring two forms of valid identification.

For those unable to attend, you can apply online at www.careers.fedex.com/express.