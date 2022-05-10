Watch
FedEx hosting job fair for recent graduates

David Zalubowski/AP
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The FedEx Express Indianapolis Hub at the airport will be hosting a hiring event for recent high school graduates this Saturday.

Part-time and full-time positions will be available for recent high school graduates during the job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Express Recruitment Office at 6311 Airway Drive in Indianapolis.

Pay starts between $20-$23 and comes with medical coverage and tuition assistance among other benefits.

Applicants must be 18 years old, but there are no education requirements. Those interested must be willing to do a background check and bring two forms of valid identification.

For those unable to attend, you can apply online at www.careers.fedex.com/express.

