FedEx Supply Chain hiring fork lift operators in Lebanon

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE: FedEx Truck(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 27, 2022
LEBANON — FedEx Supply Chain on Thursday announced plans to hire about 60 people at its facility in Lebanon.

The company is looking to hire forklift operators at the warehouse located at 4175 Indianapolis Road, according to a news release.

A hiring event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Face coverings will be required and provided at the event.

Prior experience is required for the forklift operator positions.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available. Benefits for full-time positions include medical, vision and dental coverage, tuition assistance and an employee discount program.

People can submit applications here. The company asked that people fill out an application before arrival, but applications can be completed on-site before interviewing.

Applicants will be required to provide two forms of identification and will be subject to a criminal background check and drug screen.

