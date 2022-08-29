GEODIS adding 790 seasonal jobs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — GEODIS, a leader in global transport and logistics, is planning to hire as many as 790 people for seasonal work in Indianapolis as they prepare for peak season.

The hiring will be an effort to increase their workforce in their warehouse and distribution center as the holiday season nears.

"With the economic conditions consumers and our clients are facing, it is now more critical than ever that businesses have a trusted third-party logistics partner with the expertise and team to navigate the unexpected," said Anthony Jordan, GEODIS in Americas Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "At GEODIS, we are positioning ourselves to successfully steer through all of today’s supply chain dynamics for our customers.”

GEODIS will be hiring material handlers and equipment operators for both part-time and full-time positions.

For more information on GEODIS’ seasonal positions, visit www.MyWarehouseJob.com.