Hiring Hoosiers: Bottleworks District hosting weekly hiring events

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is hosting weekly hiring events as they look to fill several open positions.

Open interviews will be held from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday at the Bottleworks Hotel.

No appointments or reservations are needed for the interviews.

Some of the open positions currently listed on its website include barista, bartender, housekeeper, maintenance manager, maintenance technician and more.

You don't need to fill out an application before the event, but you can pre-apply for a specific position before the event.