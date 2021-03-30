Bottleworks Hotel's latest openings: New CRG restaurant, coffee shop and day spa

INDIANAPOLIS — Three more establishments have recently opened inside of the Bottleworks Hotel — Blue Collar Coffee Co., The Woodhouse Day Day, and Modita.

Modita, Cunnighman Restaurant Group's new urban-casual and Asian-inspired eatery, opened at the boutique hotel on Monday.

Focusing on flair, unique creations, and various spices and flavors, CRG says Modita is "unlike any other" concept it has among its 14 other restaurants. Set as the anchor dine-in option for hotel guests, it has room for 150 seats with two bars, which includes a sushi bar.

Guests can expect many small plate options, an extensive drink menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails, and a variety of dishes that includes dim sum, sushi, noodles, and rice along with robata grilled entrées.

"The team takes the pantry of Asian ingredients and artfully combines them with fresh locally-sourced ingredients resulting in dishes that are unique and exploding with flavor," a statement from CRG read about Modita's culinary team, led by executive chef Braedon Kellner.

Courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group

Courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group

The Woodhouse Day Spa also recently opened at the Bottleworks Hotel, on March 17. This is the fourth Woodhouse spa that owner, Terri Smith, has opened in central Indiana.

In May last year, while still at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith talked with WRTV about what it would take to re-open and how much her crew went through to get their doors bask open. Now, adding another business to her list, Smith's sentiment shines through.

"Our Carmel location is ranked number one in the country out of 60 locations," she said during the May 2020 interview. "My therapists just do an amazing job, and our guests have just been fantastic."

Now open on the first floor of the hotel, Wisconsin-based Blue Collar Coffee is now offering espresso and handcrafted drinks made with beans from Ruby Coffee Roasters. Blue Collar is owned and operated by the Bottleworks Hotel's hospitality group, Geronimo Hospitality Group.

Courtesy of Blue Collar Coffee

“We’re thrilled to partner with such esteemed businesses to offer Indianapolis some of the best experiences available,” Jeff Whiteman, the chief operating officer for Geronimo Hospitality Group, stated in a release. “Bottleworks District is booming with new Indy treasures, and there are so many ways our guests can spend a day, night, weekend or extended stay at Bottleworks District.”

Travelers and Indy residents alike can expect several more additions to be popping up inside the Bottleworks District as a whole, including the cocktail bar Sundry & Vice, Certain Feelings Coffee Co. and more.