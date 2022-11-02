Hiring Hoosiers: Christkindlmarkt looking for seasonal employees

CARMEL — Once again, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and its vendors are looking for folks with holiday cheer to work from November 19 through December 30.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt brings vendors from across the state, the country, and the world.

“All you have to do is step one foot you know inside the market here and you'll come back every year,” Mike Aulby, a vendor said.

Aulby runs the ice-skating rink and offers unique opportunities.

“We're looking for fun people have a good time out here but get paid for doing it. We have skate rental attendant’s jobs, we have cashiers but the most exciting job that nobody else can offer and that's a Zamboni driver,” Aulby said.

Cindy Simmons is a food vendor; she’s looking to hire a few people to help with daily operations.

“We serve a fish sandwich and fries in a cone and I’m hiring for runners, a cashier and a cook,” Simmons said.

There are dozens of positions open for this holiday season

“Anyone can apply who has the time and the energy to come out to the market. It really is fun it’s fun job and we have people that come up year after year we're just adding 14 new booths this year, so we need more people we need people,” Maria Murphy, CEO of the market said.

You can apply to work at the market right now by clicking here.