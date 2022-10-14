Watch Now
Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers.

The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors.

DWD says the money will be used to create a better talent development pipeline and help give Hoosier workers necessary skills and abilities.

"The demand for a skilled and talented workforce continues to be high, and we have an opportunity to work with Indiana employers, understand their workforce needs and connect them with the employees they desire," said DWD Commissioner David J. Adams in a news release.

DWD says it will partner with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and others to develop a comprehensive outreach strategy with Indiana employers to target populations disproportionately impacted by the economic inequities exacerbated by the pandemic.

