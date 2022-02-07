Indianapolis International Airport hiring more than 50 people

INDIANAPOLIS — Those looking for a job in food and beverage or retail have a chance to be hired immediately at an upcoming job fair hosted by the Indianapolis International Airport.

Several companies have open positions for baristas, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, host/hostesses, sales associates, servers and warehouse.

The job fair will take place on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the airport’s South Ticketing Hall.

Candidates should bring their resumes for on-site interviews.

Masks are required inside the airport.

IndyGo will provide a limited number of day passes, and validated parking is available in the Terminal Garage for job seekers during the event.

