Indy Parks and Rec looking to fill over 400 summer positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks and Recreation is hiring to make sure all parks are fully staffed for the summer season.

Indy Parks has more than 400 summer jobs available, including lifeguards, pool managers, cashiers and camp counselors.

Starting pay for all positions is between $13 and $18.75 an hour. The starting pay for lifeguards is $15 an hour.

New employees will earn an “early bird” bonus of $500 if they apply and finish training before April 7. If new employees start between April 8 and May 5, their bonus will be $250. Applicants must work 100 hours during the 2023 summer season to get the bonus.

“This summer we’re ready to take on every challenge that’s thrown ahead of us, but we do need your help,” Senior Manager of Aquatics Jordan Elder said. “We need the staff for it. So, if you have that drive and you want to work and build with a family that will believe in you, Indy Parks is the right place for you.”

To apply visit parks.indy.gov.