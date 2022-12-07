IU Health hosting virtual hiring event for nurses, other critical roles

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health will be hosting a virtual hiring event to fill hundreds of open and critical positions.

As Indiana's largest health care provider, IU Health is trying to make it easier for nurses to find their ideal jobs with virtual interviews.

IU Health says they have openings available for new nursing school graduates to those with years of experience.

The two-day hiring event will focus on positions at the adult Academic Health Center in Indianapolis, but candidates may also apply for hundreds of positions at other IU Health hospitals in the state.

The event runs Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, with interview opportunities available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

IU Health says they offer competitive pay rates and sign-on and relocation bonuses for some roles.