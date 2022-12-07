Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

IU Health hosting virtual hiring event for nurses, other critical roles

navy at iu health methodist
Photo Provided/Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Defense Department Support to FE
U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, prepares her personal protective equipment at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.
navy at iu health methodist
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 13:47:30-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health will be hosting a virtual hiring event to fill hundreds of open and critical positions.

As Indiana's largest health care provider, IU Health is trying to make it easier for nurses to find their ideal jobs with virtual interviews.

IU Health says they have openings available for new nursing school graduates to those with years of experience.

The two-day hiring event will focus on positions at the adult Academic Health Center in Indianapolis, but candidates may also apply for hundreds of positions at other IU Health hospitals in the state.

The event runs Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, with interview opportunities available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

IU Health says they offer competitive pay rates and sign-on and relocation bonuses for some roles.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.