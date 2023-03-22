Lincoln Tech looking to fill positions in an industry that’s in need of skilled workers

INDIANAPOLIS — Lincoln Tech and its partner Penske Truck Leasing are looking to fill positions in an industry that’s in need of skilled workers.

Lincoln Tech opened the doors of a new state-of-the-art diesel and collision technician training lab at Lincoln’s Indianapolis Campus. The lab is located at 7225 Winston Dr., Building 128.

Officials say there is a desperate need for skilled trade workers, such a diesel technicians and skilled trade workers. Experienced technicians are retiring and there just aren’t enough younger techs to fill the void.

Penske has been partnering with Lincoln Tech for several years to hire diesel techs. They are now expanding that partnership with this new training facility.

“Last year nationwide we hired 160. If we could double that, we’d hire every possible student that they have,” Penske Truck Leasing District Manger Eric Watt said. “Our business is growing, and the technician shortage is something that's never going away. We'll take as many qualified technicians as they can produce.”

According to Watt, there have been many top quality students that were promoted very quickly into leadership, management and even executive roles from Lincoln Tech.

Students often complete their training in one year or 18 months.

