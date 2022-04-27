Lou Malnati's hiring for new Greenwood location

GREENWOOD — As Lou Malnati's prepares to expand to Greenwood, they have various job positions open.

The company is looking for delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff for its newest location.

The carryout and delivery restaurant is scheduled to open this summer at 791 State Road 135. That's near Target in the Shops at Smith Valley. A dining room will not be part of the restaurant.

An in-person hiring event will be held at 704 S State Road 135 Suite C in Greenwood on the following days:

Monday, April 25 – Friday, April 29, 2022 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Noon – 4 p.m.

Monday, May 2 – Friday, May 6, 2022 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Noon – 4 p.m.

Interested applicants are asked to provide proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable. Qualified candidates may apply online or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

The Greenwood Lou Malnati's will be the first in Johnson County. Other Central Indiana locations include Broad Ripple, Carmel and Indianapolis.