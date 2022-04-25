Watch
Mayor Hogsett kicks off Hire Indy Youth Week

Hire Indy Youth Week runs through April 29 with the goal of providing employment opportunities to Indianapolis youth
WRTV / Jonathon Christians
Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks at Riverside Park to kick off Hire Indy Youth Week in April 2022.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 25, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hire Indy Youth Week is underway and runs through April 29.

The week-long campaign, highlighting the importance of youth employment, will have multiple events throughout the week.

On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett was on hand at Riverside Park to promote job opportunities for youth employment at Indy Parks.

Events continue with job fairs, tours and panels for Indianapolis youth to learn about career pathways and job opportunities in the present.

On Wednesday, the Junior Achievement 4E Job Fair will take place in the Broad Ripple High School Gymnasium. The event will run from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and provides IPS students with the chance to share their resumes and letters of interest with prospective employers.

From 1 – 2 p.m. on Thursday at George Washington High School, a panel from Verizon will hold a panel to inform students of potential pathways into a career in telecommunications.

On Friday, George Washington High School students will participate in an industry tour with NineTwelve at 16 Tech on the near west side.

