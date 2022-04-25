Mayor Hogsett kicks off Hire Indy Youth Week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hire Indy Youth Week is underway and runs through April 29.

The week-long campaign, highlighting the importance of youth employment, will have multiple events throughout the week.

On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett was on hand at Riverside Park to promote job opportunities for youth employment at Indy Parks.

Events continue with job fairs, tours and panels for Indianapolis youth to learn about career pathways and job opportunities in the present.

On Wednesday, the Junior Achievement 4E Job Fair will take place in the Broad Ripple High School Gymnasium. The event will run from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and provides IPS students with the chance to share their resumes and letters of interest with prospective employers.

From 1 – 2 p.m. on Thursday at George Washington High School, a panel from Verizon will hold a panel to inform students of potential pathways into a career in telecommunications.

On Friday, George Washington High School students will participate in an industry tour with NineTwelve at 16 Tech on the near west side.