Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Mission41K aims to add 41,000 new tech workers in Indiana by 2030

WRTV's Nicole Griffin shows us how TechPoint's Mission41K hopes to grow Indiana's tech workforce.
MISSION 41K.png
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 22:01:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mission41K movement is officially underway in the Hoosier state.

"We believe that Indiana needs to add 41,000 new tech workers by 2030 to be competitive and to keep its edge," Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice President for Talent at TechPoint said.

TechPoint is a non-profit that focuses on growing Indiana's tech ecosystem.

After a year-long listening tour with members, the number one need businesses said they have is attracting and developing talent. The second priority is hiring more diversely and developing talent from within.

"There are about two or three jobs for every one person that's out there," Trinkle said. “Nationally, and Indiana are no different. There's really a talent crisis.”

On September 27, TechPoint hosted Launch Mission41K. The one-day summit brought together more than 200 early adopters of the initiative.

The focus? Prioritizing skills-based hiring.

"So with skills first, what we're trying to do is encourage companies to think about defining the roles that they need to fill on the basis of skills, not just going out and trying to hire somebody with a computer science degree," Trinkle said.

The Indiana Office of Technology began using skills-based hiring in 2019 by removing degree requirements from most job descriptions and building a non-traditional pathway program as a new hiring approach.

The State Earn and Learn, or SEAL, program has been successful at filling gaps within the growing agency.

SEAL PROGRAM.png
SEAL Program Participants

“We're in an area, especially with the heightened market with risk as a result of the pandemic, of challenges in building, creating and having workforce,” Tracy Barnes, Chief Information Officer for the Indiana Office of Technology said. “Our first class and program had two SEALS, we are now upwards of 30 plus SEALS in our program.”

The SEAL program gives participants hands-on experience going through a 12-month IT program.

Brian Sutterfield is a recent SEAL graduate and is now a junior security engineer with the Indiana Office of Technology.

“I have friends from all over the country that I have made since I got into cybersecurity. Programs like this are not common,” Sutterfield said.

SEAL.png
Brian Sutterfield talks with WRTV's Nicole Griffin about the SEAL Program.

TechPoint believes giving companies the tools they need to adopt this innovative hiring approach will help them meet their talent needs.

"It's literally true that about 80% of the potential applicants for any given role in tech are screened out when you just look at degrees and years of service," Trinkle said.

Trinkle also points out that traditional hiring approaches often screen out candidates of color, women, and minorities.

"So focusing on skills, opens up the talent pool and allows them to hire a lot of other individuals that they're just not even getting the chance to look at," Trinkle said.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.