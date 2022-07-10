Watch Now
Pacers Sports & Entertainment hiring for multiple positions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — You don't have to be an NBA basketball player or celebrity to be a part of the fun and action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is looking for employees to join the “Team Behind The Team." Open part-time event positions include:

  • Box Office
  • Camera & Production Crew
  • Campus Security Officers
  • Conversion Crew
  • Fan Ambassador
  • Guest Services
  • Premium Experience Ambassador
  • Retail Associate and Usher.

Applications are open now online and there will be four job fairs with in-person applications and interviews:

  • July 20, 4:30-7 p.m. – Perry Township Trustee Office, 4925 Shelby St # 400, Indianapolis
  • July 21, 4:30-7 p.m. – Flanner House Indianapolis, 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St, Indianapolis
  • July 26, 4:30-7 p.m. – John Boner Community Center, 2236 E 10th St, Indianapolis
  • July 27, 4:30-7 p.m. – Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 N Post Rd, Indianapolis
