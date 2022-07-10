INDIANAPOLIS — You don't have to be an NBA basketball player or celebrity to be a part of the fun and action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is looking for employees to join the “Team Behind The Team." Open part-time event positions include:

Box Office

Camera & Production Crew

Campus Security Officers

Conversion Crew

Fan Ambassador

Guest Services

Premium Experience Ambassador

Retail Associate and Usher.

Applications are open now online and there will be four job fairs with in-person applications and interviews: