INDIANAPOLIS — You don't have to be an NBA basketball player or celebrity to be a part of the fun and action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers Sports & Entertainment is looking for employees to join the “Team Behind The Team." Open part-time event positions include:
- Box Office
- Camera & Production Crew
- Campus Security Officers
- Conversion Crew
- Fan Ambassador
- Guest Services
- Premium Experience Ambassador
- Retail Associate and Usher.
Applications are open now online and there will be four job fairs with in-person applications and interviews:
- July 20, 4:30-7 p.m. – Perry Township Trustee Office, 4925 Shelby St # 400, Indianapolis
- July 21, 4:30-7 p.m. – Flanner House Indianapolis, 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St, Indianapolis
- July 26, 4:30-7 p.m. – John Boner Community Center, 2236 E 10th St, Indianapolis
- July 27, 4:30-7 p.m. – Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 N Post Rd, Indianapolis
