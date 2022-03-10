Project Indy hiring 1,261 young Hoosiers ahead of summer program

INDIANAPOLIS — A program aimed at fighting crime and creating success for young Hoosiers is now hiring nearly 1,300 people for its summer program.

Project Indy began six years ago and has changed thousands of lives.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said not only is Project Indy creating job opportunities, but it's keeping youth busy and away from violence.

"It's an anti-crime program. It gives young people meaningful and positive things to do," he said.

More than 100 Marion County employers like Crew Carwash, partner with the city through Project Indy providing summer and full-time jobs.

"This program is beneficial on so many different levels," Hogsett said.

More than a paycheck is offered. Employees can get tuition assistance and learn life lessons.

"Learning soft skills like budgeting, time management, how to participate in job interviews, how to put a resume together," Hogsett said.

Around 13,000 Marion County residents between the ages of 16 and 24 have taken advantage of the program since it launched six years ago.

"Frankly, we would have had more than that had it not been for the pandemic but that's why we are hoping this summer will return to the pre-pandemic levels of employment that our young people are used to having available to them," Hogsett said.

Alan Wright is just one of the program's success stories.

"Realistically, I am only 24. I am not that much older than those I employ," Wright said.

What started as just a college job, helped shaped him into the person he is today.

"This has made an immense change in my life," he said.

This year, the city says it's easier than ever to apply or find a job participating in the program.

Applications are now available online at projectindy.net or you can text Project Indy to 317-659-9657.

"All people want is a chance. They want a chance to have a better life. They want a chance to move up and having a summer job provides so many opportunities," City-County Councilor Ali Brown, D- District 5, said.