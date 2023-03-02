Project Indy hopes to connect young adults with hundreds of job opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and EmployIndy kicked off their 2023 Project Indy summer jobs program on March 1.

Project Indy is a network that allows people ages 16-24 to connect with employers that will provide job opportunities and skill development.

The program offers a variety of jobs ranging from seasonal summer opportunities to full time jobs from over 100 companies.

Employers can sign-up to post jobs onto the platform. Job seekers can sign-up, create a profile and browse nearby jobs. Beyond hiring, jobs can also provide job shadowing opportunities, share industry insight with young adults and conduct mock interviews.

Mayor Hogsett revealed in a tweet that since its launch in 2016, Project Indy has provided job opportunities to nearly 15,000 young adults in Marion County from over 300 different companies.