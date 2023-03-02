Watch Now
Project Indy hopes to connect young adults with hundreds of job opportunities

Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:46:42-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and EmployIndy kicked off their 2023 Project Indy summer jobs program on March 1.

Project Indy is a network that allows people ages 16-24 to connect with employers that will provide job opportunities and skill development.

The program offers a variety of jobs ranging from seasonal summer opportunities to full time jobs from over 100 companies.

Employers can sign-up to post jobs onto the platform. Job seekers can sign-up, create a profile and browse nearby jobs. Beyond hiring, jobs can also provide job shadowing opportunities, share industry insight with young adults and conduct mock interviews.

Mayor Hogsett revealed in a tweet that since its launch in 2016, Project Indy has provided job opportunities to nearly 15,000 young adults in Marion County from over 300 different companies.

Job seekers and employers can visit projectindy.net or text “Project Indy” to 317-659-9657 to get started.

