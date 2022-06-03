Walmart building fulfillment center, bringing at least 1,000 jobs to McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE — Walmart announced plans to build a new fulfillment center in McCordsville on Friday.

The fulfillment center is one of four announced by Walmart on Friday and will bring at least 1,000 jobs to Hancock County.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this high-tech fulfillment center and more than 1,000 supply chain jobs to McCordsville and the Greater-Indianapolis area,” Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, supply chain e-commerce fulfillment at Walmart said. “We continue to modernize our supply chain network and prepare for growth in our digital business, and this new facility will play an integral role in helping us serve even more customers and Walmart+ members with access to fast shipping on millions of items.”

The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio with access to next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, setting an entirely new precedent for Walmart on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for associates.

“Our new next generation fulfillment center is a first-of-its-kind for Walmart that will transform the way we ship online orders to customers,” David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart said. “Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we’ll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we’re able to fulfill in a day.”

The 2.2 million square foot facility will be located at 5259 W. 500 North and is set to open in the Spring of 2023.