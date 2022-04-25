Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

'We need you': Indy Parks still hiring for summer jobs

Tarkington Park Splash Pad.PNG
Photo by: IndyParks
Tarkington Park Splash Pad
Tarkington Park Splash Pad.PNG
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 15:18:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer gets closer and local pools prepare to open, Indy Parks says they still have dozens of positions open for summer jobs.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old. Open jobs include camp counselors, lifeguards, cashiers and more.

"It doesn't mean teenagers only. If you've got time on your hands this summer, come on. We need you," Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said. "It really takes a lot of great people to help these amenities run effectively and safely."

Indy Parks is offering a starting pay of $10-$15 per hour with lifeguards making $13 per hour. Additionally, new summer employees can receive a $100 bonus after they have worked 100 hours, and current seasonal employees can receive $100 if they refer a new staff member. Bonuses are payable only if the candidate submits all hiring paperwork and registers for required trainings by May 7

To see what jobs Indy Parks are hiring for, click here. You can also contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.