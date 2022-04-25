'We need you': Indy Parks still hiring for summer jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer gets closer and local pools prepare to open, Indy Parks says they still have dozens of positions open for summer jobs.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old. Open jobs include camp counselors, lifeguards, cashiers and more.

"It doesn't mean teenagers only. If you've got time on your hands this summer, come on. We need you," Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said. "It really takes a lot of great people to help these amenities run effectively and safely."

Indy Parks is offering a starting pay of $10-$15 per hour with lifeguards making $13 per hour. Additionally, new summer employees can receive a $100 bonus after they have worked 100 hours, and current seasonal employees can receive $100 if they refer a new staff member. Bonuses are payable only if the candidate submits all hiring paperwork and registers for required trainings by May 7

To see what jobs Indy Parks are hiring for, click here. You can also contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.